Reviewing Alkermes plc (ALKS)’s and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)’s results

Since Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes plc 28 2.95 N/A -1.17 0.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 2.69 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Alkermes plc and PDL BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3% PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.78 beta means Alkermes plc’s volatility is 78.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. PDL BioPharma Inc.’s 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.7 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alkermes plc is 2.7 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, PDL BioPharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11 while its Quick Ratio is 10.7. PDL BioPharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alkermes plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Alkermes plc and PDL BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes plc 1 3 0 2.75 PDL BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$29.5 is Alkermes plc’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 46.99%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alkermes plc and PDL BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.2% and 98.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Alkermes plc’s shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52% PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69%

For the past year Alkermes plc was more bearish than PDL BioPharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors PDL BioPharma Inc. beats Alkermes plc.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.