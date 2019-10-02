Reviewing Alkermes plc (ALKS)’s and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s results

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes plc 21 63.42 155.25M -1.17 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 6 0.00 16.29M -0.90 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Alkermes plc and Molecular Templates Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Alkermes plc and Molecular Templates Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes plc 737,880,228.14% -16.2% -10.3% Molecular Templates Inc. 290,374,331.55% -30.4% -21.7%

Volatility and Risk

Alkermes plc has a beta of 1.78 and its 78.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Molecular Templates Inc.’s 173.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.73 beta.

Liquidity

Alkermes plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 2.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Molecular Templates Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Molecular Templates Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Alkermes plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alkermes plc and Molecular Templates Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes plc 0 4 0 2.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Alkermes plc is $29.5, with potential upside of 60.15%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alkermes plc and Molecular Templates Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.2% and 72.2% respectively. Insiders owned 0.7% of Alkermes plc shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52% Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62%

For the past year Alkermes plc had bearish trend while Molecular Templates Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Alkermes plc beats Molecular Templates Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.