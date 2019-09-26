Reviewing Alkermes plc (ALKS)’s and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)’s results

Both Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes plc 26 2.93 N/A -1.17 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alkermes plc and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Alkermes plc and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alkermes plc are 3 and 2.7. Competitively, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 7.6 and 7.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alkermes plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alkermes plc and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes plc 0 4 0 2.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus price target of Alkermes plc is $29.5, with potential upside of 48.24%. Competitively Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $27.33, with potential upside of 177.18%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Alkermes plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.2% of Alkermes plc shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.7% of Alkermes plc’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27%

For the past year Alkermes plc had bearish trend while Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Alkermes plc.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.