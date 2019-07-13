Reviewing Alkermes plc (ALKS)’s and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s results

Both Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes plc 30 3.24 N/A -1.11 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 28.18 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alkermes plc and Mesoblast Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alkermes plc and Mesoblast Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes plc 0.00% -15.1% -9.8% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -16% -12.5%

Volatility and Risk

Alkermes plc has a beta of 1.76 and its 76.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Mesoblast Limited is 81.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.81 beta.

Liquidity

Alkermes plc has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, Mesoblast Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and has 2.9 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alkermes plc and Mesoblast Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes plc 1 5 0 2.83 Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Alkermes plc is $30.25, with potential upside of 34.27%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alkermes plc and Mesoblast Limited are owned by institutional investors at 98.9% and 2.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Alkermes plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alkermes plc -6.88% -23.93% -22.75% -32.49% -45.56% -13.83% Mesoblast Limited -2.05% -8.36% 23.19% -30.61% -4.54% 27.67%

For the past year Alkermes plc had bearish trend while Mesoblast Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Alkermes plc beats on 4 of the 7 factors Mesoblast Limited.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.