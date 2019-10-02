Reviewing Alkermes plc (ALKS)’s and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s results

Both Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes plc 21 63.42 155.25M -1.17 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 5 0.00 7.59M -2.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alkermes plc and Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 shows Alkermes plc and Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes plc 741,050,119.33% -16.2% -10.3% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 168,408,440.39% -222.5% -78.3%

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alkermes plc are 3 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Liquidia Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alkermes plc.

In next table is delivered Alkermes plc and Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes plc 0 4 0 2.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alkermes plc’s upside potential is 58.35% at a $29.5 consensus price target.

The shares of both Alkermes plc and Liquidia Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.2% and 61.4% respectively. 0.7% are Alkermes plc’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s shares.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25%

For the past year Alkermes plc’s stock price has smaller decline than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Alkermes plc beats Liquidia Technologies Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.