Reviewing Alkermes plc (ALKS)’s and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes plc 27 3.11 N/A -1.17 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Alkermes plc and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alkermes plc are 3 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14 and its Quick Ratio is 14. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alkermes plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Alkermes plc and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes plc 0 4 0 2.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

$29.5 is Alkermes plc’s average target price while its potential upside is 45.61%. Meanwhile, Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s average target price is $17.75, while its potential upside is 98.55%. The data provided earlier shows that Kaleido BioSciences Inc. appears more favorable than Alkermes plc, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.2% of Alkermes plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are Alkermes plc’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1%

For the past year Alkermes plc has stronger performance than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Summary

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats Alkermes plc on 5 of the 9 factors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.