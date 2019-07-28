Reviewing Alkermes plc (ALKS)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.9% of Alkermes plc’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Alkermes plc has 0.7% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Alkermes plc and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes plc 0.00% -15.10% -9.80% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Alkermes plc and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes plc N/A 29 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Alkermes plc and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes plc 1 6 0 2.86 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.67 2.85

With average target price of $29.6, Alkermes plc has a potential upside of 43.97%. The competitors have a potential upside of 133.00%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, Alkermes plc make analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Alkermes plc and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alkermes plc -6.88% -23.93% -22.75% -32.49% -45.56% -13.83% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Alkermes plc has -13.83% weaker performance while Alkermes plc’s competitors have 47.25% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Alkermes plc has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, Alkermes plc’s peers Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Alkermes plc’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alkermes plc.

Volatility and Risk

Alkermes plc has a beta of 1.76 and its 76.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Alkermes plc’s peers have beta of 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Alkermes plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Alkermes plc’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors Alkermes plc.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.