Reviewing Alkermes plc (ALKS)’s and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes plc 29 3.41 N/A -1.11 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 131.63 N/A -5.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Alkermes plc and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes plc 0.00% -15.1% -9.8% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -89.6% -72%

Liquidity

2.9 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alkermes plc. Its rival Iterum Therapeutics plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alkermes plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Alkermes plc and Iterum Therapeutics plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes plc 1 6 0 2.86 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

Alkermes plc’s upside potential currently stands at 27.81% and an $29.6 average price target. Competitively Iterum Therapeutics plc has an average price target of $17, with potential upside of 159.54%. The results provided earlier shows that Iterum Therapeutics plc appears more favorable than Alkermes plc, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.9% of Alkermes plc shares and 75.9% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders owned 0.7% of Alkermes plc shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Iterum Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alkermes plc -6.88% -23.93% -22.75% -32.49% -45.56% -13.83% Iterum Therapeutics plc -7.69% -18.81% 20% 21.21% 0% 43.71%

For the past year Alkermes plc had bearish trend while Iterum Therapeutics plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Iterum Therapeutics plc beats on 5 of the 9 factors Alkermes plc.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.