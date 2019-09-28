Reviewing Alkermes plc (ALKS)’s and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes plc 21 63.42 155.25M -1.17 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 9.66M -1.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Alkermes plc and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Alkermes plc and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes plc 735,085,227.27% -16.2% -10.3% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 69,546,436.29% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alkermes plc are 3 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 and its Quick Ratio is 11.8. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alkermes plc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Alkermes plc and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes plc 0 4 0 2.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Alkermes plc is $29.5, with potential upside of 50.28%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alkermes plc and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.2% and 55.5% respectively. About 0.7% of Alkermes plc’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3%

For the past year Alkermes plc had bearish trend while Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Alkermes plc beats Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.