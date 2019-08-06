Reviewing Alkermes plc (ALKS)’s and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes plc 29 3.21 N/A -1.17 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alkermes plc and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5%

Risk & Volatility

Alkermes plc is 78.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.78 beta. Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s 1.15 beta is the reason why it is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alkermes plc is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.7. The Current Ratio of rival Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alkermes plc.

Analyst Ratings

Alkermes plc and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes plc 1 6 0 2.86 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 39.82% for Alkermes plc with average target price of $29.6. Competitively Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has an average target price of $6, with potential upside of 177.78%. The information presented earlier suggests that Cellectar Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than Alkermes plc as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alkermes plc and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.2% and 49.3% respectively. 0.7% are Alkermes plc’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29%

For the past year Alkermes plc had bearish trend while Cellectar Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Alkermes plc beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.