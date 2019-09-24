Reviewing Alkermes plc (ALKS)’s and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s results

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes plc 26 3.13 N/A -1.17 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alkermes plc and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5%

Volatility & Risk

Alkermes plc has a beta of 1.78 and its 78.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.65 beta which makes it 165.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alkermes plc are 3 and 2.7. Competitively, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has 5.7 and 5.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alkermes plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Alkermes plc and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes plc 0 4 0 2.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Alkermes plc’s average target price is $29.5, while its potential upside is 38.69%. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25 average target price and a -6.54% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Alkermes plc looks more robust than Axsome Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alkermes plc and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.2% and 46.3% respectively. Alkermes plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26%

For the past year Alkermes plc had bearish trend while Axsome Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Alkermes plc beats on 6 of the 9 factors Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.