Reviewing Alkermes plc (ALKS)’s and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes plc 27 2.92 N/A -1.17 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 22 55.23 N/A -5.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Alkermes plc and Arvinas Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Alkermes plc and Arvinas Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alkermes plc is 2.7 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Arvinas Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.7 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. Arvinas Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alkermes plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Alkermes plc and Arvinas Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes plc 1 3 0 2.75 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 48.69% for Alkermes plc with consensus price target of $29.5. Competitively the consensus price target of Arvinas Inc. is $31.5, which is potential 29.52% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Alkermes plc appears more favorable than Arvinas Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alkermes plc and Arvinas Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.2% and 71.1%. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Alkermes plc’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Arvinas Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year Alkermes plc has -21.52% weaker performance while Arvinas Inc. has 107.63% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Arvinas Inc. beats Alkermes plc.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.