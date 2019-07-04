Reviewing Alkermes plc (ALKS)’s and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)’s results

We are comparing Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes plc 30 3.37 N/A -1.11 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 18 1833.60 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Alkermes plc and Aptorum Group Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes plc 0.00% -15.1% -9.8% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alkermes plc are 2.9 and 2.7. Competitively, Aptorum Group Limited has 2.4 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alkermes plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Alkermes plc and Aptorum Group Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes plc 1 5 0 2.83 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Alkermes plc has a consensus price target of $30.25, and a 29.22% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Aptorum Group Limited is $22, which is potential -7.49% downside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Alkermes plc is looking more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alkermes plc and Aptorum Group Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.9% and 0.02%. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Alkermes plc’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alkermes plc -6.88% -23.93% -22.75% -32.49% -45.56% -13.83% Aptorum Group Limited 3.87% 65.49% 46.93% 0% 0% 44.99%

For the past year Alkermes plc has -13.83% weaker performance while Aptorum Group Limited has 44.99% stronger performance.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats on 6 of the 9 factors Alkermes plc.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.