Reviewing Alkermes plc (ALKS)’s and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes plc 30 3.26 N/A -1.11 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.14 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alkermes plc and 22nd Century Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Alkermes plc and 22nd Century Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes plc 0.00% -15.1% -9.8% 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.76 shows that Alkermes plc is 76.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. 22nd Century Group Inc. on the other hand, has 1.78 beta which makes it 78.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alkermes plc is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.7. The Current Ratio of rival 22nd Century Group Inc. is 9.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.7. 22nd Century Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alkermes plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Alkermes plc and 22nd Century Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes plc 1 5 0 2.83 22nd Century Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alkermes plc’s consensus price target is $30.25, while its potential upside is 33.14%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alkermes plc and 22nd Century Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.9% and 26.5% respectively. Insiders owned 0.7% of Alkermes plc shares. Comparatively, 22nd Century Group Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alkermes plc -6.88% -23.93% -22.75% -32.49% -45.56% -13.83% 22nd Century Group Inc. -2.86% 7.94% -19.05% -26.88% -9.33% -18.07%

For the past year Alkermes plc was less bearish than 22nd Century Group Inc.

Summary

22nd Century Group Inc. beats Alkermes plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.