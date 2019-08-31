Reviewing ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ)’s and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)’s results

As Business Services businesses, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 2 0.19 N/A -0.01 0.00 TransUnion 71 6.31 N/A 1.61 51.45

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. and TransUnion.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 0.00% -0.6% -0.2% TransUnion 0.00% 16.6% 4.5%

Risk & Volatility

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 56.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.56 beta. Competitively, TransUnion’s beta is 1.01 which is 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, TransUnion which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. TransUnion is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. and TransUnion are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TransUnion 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the average target price of TransUnion is $84.33, which is potential 0.81% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. and TransUnion has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.7% and 0%. Insiders held 23.4% of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.5% are TransUnion’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 2.91% 22.07% 9.94% 32.09% -11.94% 35.11% TransUnion 1.58% 12.64% 22.09% 39.38% 17.18% 45.76%

For the past year ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than TransUnion

Summary

TransUnion beats on 9 of the 9 factors ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. provides call center, back office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers customer contact centers, fulfillment operations, and information technology services, as well as manual and electronic toll collection, violation processing, and medical device tracking services. This segment also provides customer relationship management; billing, payment, and claims processing; data entry; document management; operational expertise; workforce and support analytics; quality assurance; and system support and maintenance services. The Carpets segment engages in the retail of floor coverings, including carpets, hardwood, laminates, tiles, ceramic, porcelain, natural stone, vinyl planks and tiles, and area rugs, as well as specialty flooring comprising bamboo, leather, cork, and large format tiles to home builders, and commercial and retail customers. This segment also offers countertop and surrounds primarily for bathrooms and kitchens; kitchen, bathroom, and garage cabinets; closet and closet organizers; and window coverings consisting of blinds, shutters, and shades, as well as stone and solid surface fabrication services. The Phoenix segment manufactures book components; educational materials and related products producing value-added components; heavily illustrated books; specialty commercial products; and labels, box wraps, and folding carton solutions. This segment also provides printing and packaging solutions for the beauty, fragrance, and cosmetic and consumer-packaged goods markets. The company was formerly known as YouthStream Media Networks, Inc. and changed its name to ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. in October 2006. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in New York City, New York.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decisioning capabilities; and online data, marketing, and decision services. Its services are used to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud. This segment serves customers in the financial services, insurance, healthcare, and other industries. The International segment offers online data services, marketing services, credit reports, analytics, decision services, and other value-added risk management services; and consumer services, which enable consumers to manage their personal finances. This segment serves customers in financial services, insurance, automotive, collections, and communications industries through direct and indirect channels. The Consumer Interactive segment provides credit reports and scores, credit monitoring, fraud protection and resolution, and financial management solutions that enable consumers to manage their personal finances and take precautions against identity theft. This segment offers its products through online and mobile interfaces, as well as through direct and indirect channels. The company serves businesses and consumers in the United States, South Africa, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, and India, as well as other countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as TransUnion Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to TransUnion in March 2015. TransUnion was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.