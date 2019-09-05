Reviewing ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ)’s and SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX)’s results

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) and SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 2 0.18 N/A -0.01 0.00 SYNNEX Corporation 96 0.20 N/A 8.25 11.95

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. and SYNNEX Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 0.00% -0.6% -0.2% SYNNEX Corporation 0.00% 11.9% 3.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.56 shows that ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. is 56.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. SYNNEX Corporation’s 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.94 beta.

Liquidity

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, SYNNEX Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1 Quick Ratio. SYNNEX Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. and SYNNEX Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SYNNEX Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively SYNNEX Corporation has an average price target of $118, with potential upside of 38.03%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. and SYNNEX Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.7% and 80.7%. 23.4% are ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.2% of SYNNEX Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 2.91% 22.07% 9.94% 32.09% -11.94% 35.11% SYNNEX Corporation -1.8% -2.24% -8.89% 2.19% 3.24% 21.9%

For the past year ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. was more bullish than SYNNEX Corporation.

Summary

SYNNEX Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. provides call center, back office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers customer contact centers, fulfillment operations, and information technology services, as well as manual and electronic toll collection, violation processing, and medical device tracking services. This segment also provides customer relationship management; billing, payment, and claims processing; data entry; document management; operational expertise; workforce and support analytics; quality assurance; and system support and maintenance services. The Carpets segment engages in the retail of floor coverings, including carpets, hardwood, laminates, tiles, ceramic, porcelain, natural stone, vinyl planks and tiles, and area rugs, as well as specialty flooring comprising bamboo, leather, cork, and large format tiles to home builders, and commercial and retail customers. This segment also offers countertop and surrounds primarily for bathrooms and kitchens; kitchen, bathroom, and garage cabinets; closet and closet organizers; and window coverings consisting of blinds, shutters, and shades, as well as stone and solid surface fabrication services. The Phoenix segment manufactures book components; educational materials and related products producing value-added components; heavily illustrated books; specialty commercial products; and labels, box wraps, and folding carton solutions. This segment also provides printing and packaging solutions for the beauty, fragrance, and cosmetic and consumer-packaged goods markets. The company was formerly known as YouthStream Media Networks, Inc. and changed its name to ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. in October 2006. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in New York City, New York.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services to resellers, system integrators, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products. It also provides systems design and integration solutions, build-to-order, and configure-to-order assembly capabilities; logistics services that include outsourced fulfillment, virtual distribution, and direct ship to end-users; online services; and financing services comprising net terms, third party leasing, floor plan financing, and letters of credit backed financing and arrangements. In addition, this segment offers marketing services, such as direct mail, external media advertising, reseller product training, targeted telemarketing campaigns, trade shows, trade groups, database analysis, print on demand services, and Web-based marketing. The Concentrix segment offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services focused on customer engagement strategy, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation, and business transformation services. The company was formerly known as SYNNEX Information Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to SYNNEX Corporation in October 2003. SYNNEX Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.