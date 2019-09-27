Reviewing ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ)’s and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)’s results

This is a contrast between ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 2 0.00 20.41M -0.01 0.00 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 39 1.14 107.58M 1.12 32.14

Table 1 demonstrates ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 1,331,029,085.69% -0.6% -0.2% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 278,128,231.64% 15% 5.7%

Risk and Volatility

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. is 56.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.56 beta. From a competition point of view, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 0.73 beta which is 27.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. Its rival Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 1 0 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s consensus target price is $36.75, while its potential downside is -7.57%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.7% of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.9% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 23.4% of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 14.3% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 2.91% 22.07% 9.94% 32.09% -11.94% 35.11% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 1.58% 7.28% 4.4% 0.36% 9.83% 10.3%

For the past year ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated beats ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. provides call center, back office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers customer contact centers, fulfillment operations, and information technology services, as well as manual and electronic toll collection, violation processing, and medical device tracking services. This segment also provides customer relationship management; billing, payment, and claims processing; data entry; document management; operational expertise; workforce and support analytics; quality assurance; and system support and maintenance services. The Carpets segment engages in the retail of floor coverings, including carpets, hardwood, laminates, tiles, ceramic, porcelain, natural stone, vinyl planks and tiles, and area rugs, as well as specialty flooring comprising bamboo, leather, cork, and large format tiles to home builders, and commercial and retail customers. This segment also offers countertop and surrounds primarily for bathrooms and kitchens; kitchen, bathroom, and garage cabinets; closet and closet organizers; and window coverings consisting of blinds, shutters, and shades, as well as stone and solid surface fabrication services. The Phoenix segment manufactures book components; educational materials and related products producing value-added components; heavily illustrated books; specialty commercial products; and labels, box wraps, and folding carton solutions. This segment also provides printing and packaging solutions for the beauty, fragrance, and cosmetic and consumer-packaged goods markets. The company was formerly known as YouthStream Media Networks, Inc. and changed its name to ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. in October 2006. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in New York City, New York.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, sells industrial equipment and other assets for the construction, agriculture, transportation, energy, mining, forestry, material handling, marine, and real estate industries through its unreserved auctions and online marketplaces. The company operates a network of auction locations that conduct live and unreserved auctions with on-site and online bidding. It also operates an online-only used equipment marketplace that facilitates the completion of sales through a settlement process. In addition, the company provides technology services, including software and technology solutions to auction companies to conduct live and online bidding; and value added services. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated primarily sells equipment to its customers through unreserved auctions at 45 auction sites in North America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.