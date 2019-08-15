Reviewing ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ)’s and Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT)’s results

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) and Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 2 0.18 N/A -0.01 0.00 Performant Financial Corporation 2 0.43 N/A -0.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. and Performant Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. and Performant Financial Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 0.00% -0.6% -0.2% Performant Financial Corporation 0.00% -31.7% -17.7%

Risk & Volatility

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. has a 1.56 beta, while its volatility is 56.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Performant Financial Corporation is 76.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.24 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. are 1.4 and 1.2. Competitively, Performant Financial Corporation has 1.3 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Performant Financial Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. and Performant Financial Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.7% and 62.6%. Insiders held roughly 23.4% of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3% of Performant Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 2.91% 22.07% 9.94% 32.09% -11.94% 35.11% Performant Financial Corporation -1.61% 19.61% -38.69% -40.49% -44.55% -45.78%

For the past year ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Performant Financial Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. beats Performant Financial Corporation.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. provides call center, back office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers customer contact centers, fulfillment operations, and information technology services, as well as manual and electronic toll collection, violation processing, and medical device tracking services. This segment also provides customer relationship management; billing, payment, and claims processing; data entry; document management; operational expertise; workforce and support analytics; quality assurance; and system support and maintenance services. The Carpets segment engages in the retail of floor coverings, including carpets, hardwood, laminates, tiles, ceramic, porcelain, natural stone, vinyl planks and tiles, and area rugs, as well as specialty flooring comprising bamboo, leather, cork, and large format tiles to home builders, and commercial and retail customers. This segment also offers countertop and surrounds primarily for bathrooms and kitchens; kitchen, bathroom, and garage cabinets; closet and closet organizers; and window coverings consisting of blinds, shutters, and shades, as well as stone and solid surface fabrication services. The Phoenix segment manufactures book components; educational materials and related products producing value-added components; heavily illustrated books; specialty commercial products; and labels, box wraps, and folding carton solutions. This segment also provides printing and packaging solutions for the beauty, fragrance, and cosmetic and consumer-packaged goods markets. The company was formerly known as YouthStream Media Networks, Inc. and changed its name to ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. in October 2006. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in New York City, New York.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. Its services help identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for government and private clients in various markets. The company offers recovery services to guaranty agencies and private institutions; and audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients. It also provides tax recovery services to state and municipal agencies, as well as financial institutions; and risk management advisory services that enable clients to proactively manage loan portfolios and reduce the incidence of defaulted loan assets over time. The company was formerly known as DCS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Performant Financial Corporation in 2005. Performant Financial Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.