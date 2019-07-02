Reviewing ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ)’s and Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)’s results

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) and Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 2 0.15 N/A -0.04 0.00 Genpact Limited 33 2.36 N/A 1.49 24.33

Table 1 highlights ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. and Genpact Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. and Genpact Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -0.6% Genpact Limited 0.00% 20.2% 7.9%

Risk and Volatility

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.3. From a competition point of view, Genpact Limited has a 0.87 beta which is 13.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Genpact Limited are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Genpact Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. and Genpact Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genpact Limited 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Genpact Limited’s potential downside is -0.10% and its consensus target price is $38.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.8% of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.7% of Genpact Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 23.4% of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Genpact Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 1.8% 9.68% 4.29% -2.86% -18.66% 29.77% Genpact Limited 0.53% 1.14% 11.68% 20.29% 18.01% 34.23%

For the past year ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Genpact Limited.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Genpact Limited beats ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. provides call center, back office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers customer contact centers, fulfillment operations, and information technology services, as well as manual and electronic toll collection, violation processing, and medical device tracking services. This segment also provides customer relationship management; billing, payment, and claims processing; data entry; document management; operational expertise; workforce and support analytics; quality assurance; and system support and maintenance services. The Carpets segment engages in the retail of floor coverings, including carpets, hardwood, laminates, tiles, ceramic, porcelain, natural stone, vinyl planks and tiles, and area rugs, as well as specialty flooring comprising bamboo, leather, cork, and large format tiles to home builders, and commercial and retail customers. This segment also offers countertop and surrounds primarily for bathrooms and kitchens; kitchen, bathroom, and garage cabinets; closet and closet organizers; and window coverings consisting of blinds, shutters, and shades, as well as stone and solid surface fabrication services. The Phoenix segment manufactures book components; educational materials and related products producing value-added components; heavily illustrated books; specialty commercial products; and labels, box wraps, and folding carton solutions. This segment also provides printing and packaging solutions for the beauty, fragrance, and cosmetic and consumer-packaged goods markets. The company was formerly known as YouthStream Media Networks, Inc. and changed its name to ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. in October 2006. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in New York City, New York.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) management services worldwide. The company offers finance and accounting services, including accounts payable comprising document management, invoice processing, approval, resolution management, and T&E processing; order to cash services, such as customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services consisting of accounting, closing and reporting, treasury, tax, and product cost accounting services; enterprise performance management, including budgeting, forecasting, business performance reporting, and analytics; and enterprise risk and compliance services comprising SOX advisory, enterprise risk management, internal audit, FCPA, and IT risk management services. It also provides analytics and research services; core industry operation services; business and enterprise risk consulting services; transformation services; and supply chain and procurement services, including direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operations, master data management, and other procurement and supply chain advisory services. In addition, the company offers enterprise application services comprising business intelligence and data services, enterprise resource planning, quality assurance, and technology integration; IT infrastructure management services, including end user computing, infrastructure management, application production support, and database management services; and collections and customer services in the areas of consumer banking, business-to-business finance, and mortgage servicing. It serves banking and financial services, capital markets, consumer product goods, healthcare, high tech, infrastructure, manufacturing and services, insurance, and life sciences industries. Genpact Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.