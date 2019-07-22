Reviewing ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ)’s and Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO)’s results

This is a contrast between ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) and Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 2 0.17 N/A -0.04 0.00 Civeo Corporation 2 0.55 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. and Civeo Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -0.6% Civeo Corporation 0.00% -19% -8.9%

Volatility & Risk

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. has a 1.3 beta, while its volatility is 30.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Civeo Corporation’s 304.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 4.04 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Civeo Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Civeo Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. and Civeo Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Civeo Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Civeo Corporation has a consensus price target of $4.5, with potential upside of 194.12%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.8% of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 68.6% of Civeo Corporation are owned by institutional investors. ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 23.4%. Insiders Competitively, held 2.1% of Civeo Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 1.8% 9.68% 4.29% -2.86% -18.66% 29.77% Civeo Corporation -13.27% -25.11% -31.73% -25.76% -49.55% 18.88%

For the past year ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Civeo Corporation.

Summary

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. beats Civeo Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. provides call center, back office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers customer contact centers, fulfillment operations, and information technology services, as well as manual and electronic toll collection, violation processing, and medical device tracking services. This segment also provides customer relationship management; billing, payment, and claims processing; data entry; document management; operational expertise; workforce and support analytics; quality assurance; and system support and maintenance services. The Carpets segment engages in the retail of floor coverings, including carpets, hardwood, laminates, tiles, ceramic, porcelain, natural stone, vinyl planks and tiles, and area rugs, as well as specialty flooring comprising bamboo, leather, cork, and large format tiles to home builders, and commercial and retail customers. This segment also offers countertop and surrounds primarily for bathrooms and kitchens; kitchen, bathroom, and garage cabinets; closet and closet organizers; and window coverings consisting of blinds, shutters, and shades, as well as stone and solid surface fabrication services. The Phoenix segment manufactures book components; educational materials and related products producing value-added components; heavily illustrated books; specialty commercial products; and labels, box wraps, and folding carton solutions. This segment also provides printing and packaging solutions for the beauty, fragrance, and cosmetic and consumer-packaged goods markets. The company was formerly known as YouthStream Media Networks, Inc. and changed its name to ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. in October 2006. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in New York City, New York.

Civeo Corporation offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages, open camps, and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations. It also offers catering and food, housekeeping, recreation facility, laundry and facility management, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications, and personnel logistics services, as well as camp management services, including fresh water and sewage hauling services. The company operates 19 lodges and villages with approximately 24,000 rooms in Canada and Australia; 8 smaller open camp properties; and a fleet of mobile accommodation assets. It serves independent oil and natural gas, mining, and oilfield and mining service companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.