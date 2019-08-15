Reviewing ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ)’s and Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)’s results

Both ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) and Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) compete on a level playing field in the Business Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 2 0.18 N/A -0.01 0.00 Cintas Corporation 222 3.73 N/A 7.65 34.04

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 0.00% -0.6% -0.2% Cintas Corporation 0.00% 26.9% 11.6%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.56 shows that ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. is 56.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Cintas Corporation on the other hand, has 0.98 beta which makes it 2.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. are 1.4 and 1.2. Competitively, Cintas Corporation has 2.2 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cintas Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. and Cintas Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cintas Corporation 1 1 2 2.50

Cintas Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $225.75 consensus price target and a -13.18% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.7% of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.5% of Cintas Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 23.4% of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Cintas Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 2.91% 22.07% 9.94% 32.09% -11.94% 35.11% Cintas Corporation -0.56% 9.03% 20.54% 39.56% 28.47% 55.03%

For the past year ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Cintas Corporation.

Summary

Cintas Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. provides call center, back office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers customer contact centers, fulfillment operations, and information technology services, as well as manual and electronic toll collection, violation processing, and medical device tracking services. This segment also provides customer relationship management; billing, payment, and claims processing; data entry; document management; operational expertise; workforce and support analytics; quality assurance; and system support and maintenance services. The Carpets segment engages in the retail of floor coverings, including carpets, hardwood, laminates, tiles, ceramic, porcelain, natural stone, vinyl planks and tiles, and area rugs, as well as specialty flooring comprising bamboo, leather, cork, and large format tiles to home builders, and commercial and retail customers. This segment also offers countertop and surrounds primarily for bathrooms and kitchens; kitchen, bathroom, and garage cabinets; closet and closet organizers; and window coverings consisting of blinds, shutters, and shades, as well as stone and solid surface fabrication services. The Phoenix segment manufactures book components; educational materials and related products producing value-added components; heavily illustrated books; specialty commercial products; and labels, box wraps, and folding carton solutions. This segment also provides printing and packaging solutions for the beauty, fragrance, and cosmetic and consumer-packaged goods markets. The company was formerly known as YouthStream Media Networks, Inc. and changed its name to ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. in October 2006. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in New York City, New York.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly. It also offers first aid and safety services, and fire protection products and services. The company offers its products and services through its distribution network and local delivery routes, or local representatives to small service and manufacturing companies, as well as major corporations. Cintas Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.