Reviewing Alithya Group Inc. (ALYA)’s and Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR)’s results

As Information Technology Services businesses, Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) and Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alithya Group Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.24 0.00 Sabre Corporation 22 1.63 N/A 1.00 23.49

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Alithya Group Inc. and Sabre Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Alithya Group Inc. and Sabre Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alithya Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sabre Corporation 0.00% 32.8% 5.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alithya Group Inc. and Sabre Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alithya Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sabre Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Sabre Corporation’s average price target is $26, while its potential upside is 10.54%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alithya Group Inc. and Sabre Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 49.78% and 98.66% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 19.89% of Alithya Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Sabre Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alithya Group Inc. 2.39% 21.46% -6.25% 14.5% -7.61% 27.66% Sabre Corporation -0.59% 2.93% 12.54% 1.82% -9.47% 8.64%

For the past year Alithya Group Inc. has stronger performance than Sabre Corporation

Summary

Sabre Corporation beats Alithya Group Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. The Airline and Hospitality Solutions segment provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service and hosted delivery models to airlines, hoteliers, and other travel suppliers. This segment offers SabreSonic Customer Sales & Service, a reservation system that provides capabilities around managing sales and customer service across an airlineÂ’s diverse touch points; Sabre AirVision Marketing & Planning, a set of airline commercial planning solutions; and Sabre AirCentre Enterprise Operations, a set of solutions for planning and management of airline, airport, and customer operations. The Airline and Hospitality Solutions segment also provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SynXis, a central reservation system; SynXis Property Manager Solution for property management; and marketing, professional, and revenue management services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.