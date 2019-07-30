Reviewing Alithya Group Inc. (ALYA)’s and Its Competitors results

As Information Technology Services company, Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.78% of Alithya Group Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.32% of all Information Technology Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.89% of Alithya Group Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.32% of all Information Technology Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Alithya Group Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alithya Group Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 10.54% 48.70% 10.57%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Alithya Group Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Alithya Group Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 313.33M 2.97B 39.36

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Alithya Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alithya Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.50 1.77 2.50 2.63

The competitors have a potential upside of 59.66%. Given Alithya Group Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Alithya Group Inc. is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Alithya Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alithya Group Inc. -3.79% -5.57% 7.77% -30.52% -12.26% 29.79% Industry Average 2.51% 13.75% 21.07% 25.99% 32.53% 44.35%

For the past year Alithya Group Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Dividends

Alithya Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Alithya Group Inc.’s peers beat Alithya Group Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.