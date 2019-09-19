Reviewing Alithya Group Inc. (ALYA)’s and Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) and Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). The two are both Information Technology Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alithya Group Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.24 0.00 Accenture plc 183 3.00 N/A 7.20 26.76

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Alithya Group Inc. and Accenture plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Alithya Group Inc. and Accenture plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alithya Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Accenture plc 0.00% 37.3% 17.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Alithya Group Inc. and Accenture plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alithya Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Accenture plc 0 2 6 2.75

Competitively the consensus target price of Accenture plc is $193.38, which is potential -0.39% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alithya Group Inc. and Accenture plc are owned by institutional investors at 49.78% and 73.1% respectively. About 19.89% of Alithya Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Accenture plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alithya Group Inc. 2.39% 21.46% -6.25% 14.5% -7.61% 27.66% Accenture plc -0.97% 3.06% 6.22% 24.98% 20.8% 36.57%

For the past year Alithya Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Accenture plc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Accenture plc beats Alithya Group Inc.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions; and serves clients in communications, electronics, high technology, media, and entertainment industries. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment offers services that help clients enhance cost efficiency, grow their customer base, manage risk, and transform their operations; and serves clients in banking, capital markets, and insurance industries. Its Health & Public Service segment provides research-based insights and offerings, including consulting services and digital solutions to help clients deliver social, economic, and health outcomes; and serves healthcare payers and providers, as well as government departments and agencies, public service organizations, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations. The companyÂ’s Products segment helps clients enhance their performance in distribution, sales, and marketing; in research and development, and manufacturing; and in business functions, such as finance, human resources, procurement, and supply chain. This segment serves clients in consumer goods, retail, and travel services industries; automotive, freight and logistics, industrial and electrical equipment, consumer durable and heavy equipment, and construction and infrastructure management companies; and pharmaceutical, medical technology, and biotechnology companies. The companyÂ’s Resources segment enables clients to develop and implement new business strategies, improve operations, manage complex change initiatives, and integrate digital technologies; and serves clients in chemicals, energy, forest products, metals and mining, and utilities and related industries. Accenture plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.