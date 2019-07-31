Reviewing Alio Gold Inc. (ALO)’s and Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)’s results

Alio Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) and Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND), both competing one another are Gold companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alio Gold Inc. 1 0.63 N/A -0.20 0.00 Sandstorm Gold Ltd. 5 16.43 N/A 0.04 136.05

Demonstrates Alio Gold Inc. and Sandstorm Gold Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alio Gold Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sandstorm Gold Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 31.93% of Alio Gold Inc. shares and 0% of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. shares. Alio Gold Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.22%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alio Gold Inc. -9.81% -19.77% -29.11% -19.39% -70.36% -32.25% Sandstorm Gold Ltd. 0.98% -8.17% -4.08% 38.24% 9.77% 12.15%

For the past year Alio Gold Inc. had bearish trend while Sandstorm Gold Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. beats Alio Gold Inc. on 5 of the 5 factors.

Alio Gold Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100 % interest in the Ana Paula Property in Guerrero, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Timmins Gold Corp. and changed its name to Alio Gold Inc. in May 2017. Alio Gold Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd., a resource-based company, focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty in return, it receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mineÂ’s production for the life of the mine at a fixed or variable price per unit. It has 142 gold streams and net smelter returns royalties. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.