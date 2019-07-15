Reviewing Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing Alimera Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Drug Manufacturers – Major companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.9% of Alimera Sciences Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.35% of all Drug Manufacturers – Major’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Alimera Sciences Inc. has 1.5% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 2.77% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Alimera Sciences Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimera Sciences Inc. 0.00% -35.80% 29.50% Industry Average 140.67% 44.29% 12.48%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Alimera Sciences Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Alimera Sciences Inc. N/A 1 2.41 Industry Average 3.47B 2.47B 20.73

Alimera Sciences Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Alimera Sciences Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimera Sciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 3.20 3.94 2.76

$3.03 is the consensus target price of Alimera Sciences Inc., with a potential upside of 248.28%. As a group, Drug Manufacturers – Major companies have a potential upside of 60.13%. Given Alimera Sciences Inc.’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alimera Sciences Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Alimera Sciences Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alimera Sciences Inc. -0.11% -7.94% -16.16% -13.06% 14.51% 30.76% Industry Average 2.21% 2.04% 11.89% 12.51% 19.86% 27.76%

For the past year Alimera Sciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Alimera Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Alimera Sciences Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.77 and has 2.53 Quick Ratio. Alimera Sciences Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alimera Sciences Inc.’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Alimera Sciences Inc. is 116.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.16. Competitively, Alimera Sciences Inc.’s peers are 8.48% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.08 beta.

Dividends

Alimera Sciences Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Alimera Sciences Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Alimera Sciences, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness. Its ILUVIEN is inserted in the back of the patientÂ’s eye in a non-surgical procedure, which allows for a self-sealing wound by delivering a continuous microdose of the non-proprietary corticosteroid fluocinolone acetonide in the eye. The company has an agreement with pSivida US, Inc. for the development and sale of ILUVIEN, and a delivery device to deliver other corticosteroids to the back of the eye for the treatment and prevention of eye diseases in humans other than uveitis or to treat DME. Alimera Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.