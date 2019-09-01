Reviewing Align Technology Inc. (ALGN)’s and Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) and Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Align Technology Inc. 266 6.58 N/A 5.16 40.51 Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 3 0.50 N/A -5.14 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Align Technology Inc. and Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Align Technology Inc. 0.00% 32.5% 19.7% Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 0.00% 453.3% -91.6%

Volatility and Risk

Align Technology Inc. is 90.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.9. Competitively, Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s 31.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Align Technology Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Align Technology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Align Technology Inc. and Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Align Technology Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Align Technology Inc. has a 68.10% upside potential and an average price target of $307.8.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Align Technology Inc. and Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.5% and 90% respectively. 0.7% are Align Technology Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.02% of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Align Technology Inc. -24.02% -23.04% -34.93% -10.2% -40.02% -0.17% Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. -6.35% -6.82% -6.35% 24.44% -53.1% 73.91%

For the past year Align Technology Inc. had bearish trend while Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Align Technology Inc. beats Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The companyÂ’s Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases. It also provides Invisalign Express (10 and 5) and Invisalign Lite/i7 treatments for orthodontic cases, non-comprehensive treatment relapse cases, or straightening prior to restorative or cosmetic treatments; Invisalign Go, a solution for general practitioner dentists (GPs) to identify and treat patients with mild malocclusion; SmileDirectClub aligners for minor tooth movement; custom clear aligner retainers used to maintain tooth position and correct minor relapse; and SmartTrack, a custom-engineered material that delivers force for orthodontic tooth movements. The companyÂ’s Scanners and Services segment offers iTero Scanner, a single hardware platform with software options for restorative or orthodontic procedures; and Restorative software for iTero, a software for GPs, prosthodontists, periodontists, and oral surgeons. It also provides Orthodontic software for iTero, a software for orthodontists for digital records storage, orthodontic diagnosis, Invisalign digital impression submission, and for the fabrication of printed models and retainers; CAD/CAM services, such as iTero Models and Dies, OrthoCAD iCast, and OrthoCAD iRecord; and Invisalign outcome simulator, a chair-side and cloud-based application for the iTero scanner, as well as third party scanners and digital scans for Invisalign treatment submission. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and devices in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as could be used in conjunction with a hardware plate system. The company also provides BacFast HD facet stabilization dowels; OsteoSTX for posterolateral spine surgery applications, including scoliosis procedures; hMatrix dermal scaffold, an acellular matrix made from donated human dermal tissue that is used to replace a patientÂ’s damaged tissue; and 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone. In addition, it processes and sells sports allografts for anterior and posterior cruciate ligament repairs, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction, and meniscal repair; milled spinal allografts; and traditional allografts for orthopedics, neurology, podiatry, oral/maxillofacial, genitourinary, and plastic/reconstructive applications. Further, the company offers various products to treat a range of spinal and sacroiliac conditions, including trauma, degeneration, deformity, and tumor. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. markets its products through direct sales, consignment agents, reseller distributors, private label distributors, and technology licensees. The company was formerly known as Bacterin International Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.