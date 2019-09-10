Reviewing Align Technology Inc. (ALGN)’s and Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI)’s results

Both Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) and Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Align Technology Inc. 264 6.61 N/A 5.16 40.51 Wright Medical Group N.V. 29 2.85 N/A -1.60 0.00

Table 1 highlights Align Technology Inc. and Wright Medical Group N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Align Technology Inc. 0.00% 32.5% 19.7% Wright Medical Group N.V. 0.00% -21.4% -6.7%

Risk & Volatility

Align Technology Inc. is 90.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.9. Competitively, Wright Medical Group N.V. is 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.67 beta.

Liquidity

Align Technology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Wright Medical Group N.V. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Align Technology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Wright Medical Group N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Align Technology Inc. and Wright Medical Group N.V. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Align Technology Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Wright Medical Group N.V. 0 2 4 2.67

Align Technology Inc. has a 80.90% upside potential and a consensus price target of $313.25. On the other hand, Wright Medical Group N.V.’s potential upside is 52.97% and its consensus price target is $30.67. Based on the data shown earlier, Align Technology Inc. is looking more favorable than Wright Medical Group N.V., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.5% of Align Technology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Wright Medical Group N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Align Technology Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Wright Medical Group N.V. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Align Technology Inc. -24.02% -23.04% -34.93% -10.2% -40.02% -0.17% Wright Medical Group N.V. 4.57% -3.61% -1.37% -3.7% 16.75% 6.02%

For the past year Align Technology Inc. had bearish trend while Wright Medical Group N.V. had bullish trend.

Summary

Align Technology Inc. beats Wright Medical Group N.V. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The companyÂ’s Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases. It also provides Invisalign Express (10 and 5) and Invisalign Lite/i7 treatments for orthodontic cases, non-comprehensive treatment relapse cases, or straightening prior to restorative or cosmetic treatments; Invisalign Go, a solution for general practitioner dentists (GPs) to identify and treat patients with mild malocclusion; SmileDirectClub aligners for minor tooth movement; custom clear aligner retainers used to maintain tooth position and correct minor relapse; and SmartTrack, a custom-engineered material that delivers force for orthodontic tooth movements. The companyÂ’s Scanners and Services segment offers iTero Scanner, a single hardware platform with software options for restorative or orthodontic procedures; and Restorative software for iTero, a software for GPs, prosthodontists, periodontists, and oral surgeons. It also provides Orthodontic software for iTero, a software for orthodontists for digital records storage, orthodontic diagnosis, Invisalign digital impression submission, and for the fabrication of printed models and retainers; CAD/CAM services, such as iTero Models and Dies, OrthoCAD iCast, and OrthoCAD iRecord; and Invisalign outcome simulator, a chair-side and cloud-based application for the iTero scanner, as well as third party scanners and digital scans for Invisalign treatment submission. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products.in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth. It also provides sports medicines and other products to mechanically repair tissue-to-tissue or tissue-to-bone injuries. The company primarily offers its products to orthopedic, trauma, and podiatric surgeons. Wright Medical Group N.V. markets and sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent sales agencies in the United States; and direct sales offices and distributors in approximately 50 countries. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.