Reviewing Align Technology Inc. (ALGN)’s and SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) and SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Align Technology Inc. 266 6.29 N/A 5.16 40.51 SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 14 1.42 N/A -2.16 0.00

Table 1 highlights Align Technology Inc. and SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) and SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Align Technology Inc. 0.00% 32.5% 19.7% SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 0.00% -30.1% -23.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.9 beta indicates that Align Technology Inc. is 90.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation has a 0.05 beta and it is 95.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Align Technology Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, SeaSpine Holdings Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Align Technology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Align Technology Inc. and SeaSpine Holdings Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Align Technology Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Align Technology Inc. has an average price target of $307.8, and a 73.01% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Align Technology Inc. and SeaSpine Holdings Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 85.5% and 61.8% respectively. Insiders owned 0.7% of Align Technology Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.7% of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Align Technology Inc. -24.02% -23.04% -34.93% -10.2% -40.02% -0.17% SeaSpine Holdings Corporation -4.58% -0.16% -11.61% -14.3% 3.76% -30.32%

For the past year Align Technology Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than SeaSpine Holdings Corporation.

Summary

Align Technology Inc. beats SeaSpine Holdings Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The companyÂ’s Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases. It also provides Invisalign Express (10 and 5) and Invisalign Lite/i7 treatments for orthodontic cases, non-comprehensive treatment relapse cases, or straightening prior to restorative or cosmetic treatments; Invisalign Go, a solution for general practitioner dentists (GPs) to identify and treat patients with mild malocclusion; SmileDirectClub aligners for minor tooth movement; custom clear aligner retainers used to maintain tooth position and correct minor relapse; and SmartTrack, a custom-engineered material that delivers force for orthodontic tooth movements. The companyÂ’s Scanners and Services segment offers iTero Scanner, a single hardware platform with software options for restorative or orthodontic procedures; and Restorative software for iTero, a software for GPs, prosthodontists, periodontists, and oral surgeons. It also provides Orthodontic software for iTero, a software for orthodontists for digital records storage, orthodontic diagnosis, Invisalign digital impression submission, and for the fabrication of printed models and retainers; CAD/CAM services, such as iTero Models and Dies, OrthoCAD iCast, and OrthoCAD iRecord; and Invisalign outcome simulator, a chair-side and cloud-based application for the iTero scanner, as well as third party scanners and digital scans for Invisalign treatment submission. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and Internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices, collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to enhance bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company offers its orthobiologics products in various forms, such as putties, pastes, and strips. Its spinal fusion hardware products comprise products for spinal fusion in minimally invasive surgery, complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.