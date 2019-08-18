Reviewing Align Technology Inc. (ALGN)’s and Restoration Robotics Inc. (:)’s results

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) and Restoration Robotics Inc. (:) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Align Technology Inc. 271 6.47 N/A 5.16 40.51 Restoration Robotics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 highlights Align Technology Inc. and Restoration Robotics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Align Technology Inc. and Restoration Robotics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Align Technology Inc. 0.00% 32.5% 19.7% Restoration Robotics Inc. 0.00% 0% -90.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Align Technology Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival Restoration Robotics Inc. is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Restoration Robotics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Align Technology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Align Technology Inc. and Restoration Robotics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Align Technology Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Restoration Robotics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Align Technology Inc. has a 73.61% upside potential and a consensus price target of $307.8.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Align Technology Inc. and Restoration Robotics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.5% and 33%. Align Technology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.07% of Restoration Robotics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Align Technology Inc. -24.02% -23.04% -34.93% -10.2% -40.02% -0.17% Restoration Robotics Inc. -0.16% 9.17% 13.47% -24.54% -75.31% 54.18%

For the past year Align Technology Inc. has -0.17% weaker performance while Restoration Robotics Inc. has 54.18% stronger performance.

Summary

Align Technology Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Restoration Robotics Inc.

Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The companyÂ’s Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases. It also provides Invisalign Express (10 and 5) and Invisalign Lite/i7 treatments for orthodontic cases, non-comprehensive treatment relapse cases, or straightening prior to restorative or cosmetic treatments; Invisalign Go, a solution for general practitioner dentists (GPs) to identify and treat patients with mild malocclusion; SmileDirectClub aligners for minor tooth movement; custom clear aligner retainers used to maintain tooth position and correct minor relapse; and SmartTrack, a custom-engineered material that delivers force for orthodontic tooth movements. The companyÂ’s Scanners and Services segment offers iTero Scanner, a single hardware platform with software options for restorative or orthodontic procedures; and Restorative software for iTero, a software for GPs, prosthodontists, periodontists, and oral surgeons. It also provides Orthodontic software for iTero, a software for orthodontists for digital records storage, orthodontic diagnosis, Invisalign digital impression submission, and for the fabrication of printed models and retainers; CAD/CAM services, such as iTero Models and Dies, OrthoCAD iCast, and OrthoCAD iRecord; and Invisalign outcome simulator, a chair-side and cloud-based application for the iTero scanner, as well as third party scanners and digital scans for Invisalign treatment submission. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Restoration Robotics, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. It offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.