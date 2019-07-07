Reviewing Align Technology Inc. (ALGN)’s and Myomo Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)’s results

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) and Myomo Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Align Technology Inc. 267 10.52 N/A 4.64 70.23 Myomo Inc. 1 4.33 N/A -0.84 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Align Technology Inc. and Myomo Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Align Technology Inc. 0.00% 30.6% 18.5% Myomo Inc. 0.00% -101.3% -87.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Align Technology Inc. are 1.8 and 1.7. Competitively, Myomo Inc. has 4.2 and 4.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Myomo Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Align Technology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Align Technology Inc. and Myomo Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Align Technology Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Myomo Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Align Technology Inc. has a 7.58% upside potential and a consensus target price of $294.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83% of Align Technology Inc. shares and 7.2% of Myomo Inc. shares. Align Technology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.6% of Myomo Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Align Technology Inc. 0.88% 11.33% 29.33% 38.04% 13.72% 55.52% Myomo Inc. -15.15% -10.26% -18.6% -49.52% -72.87% -27.08%

For the past year Align Technology Inc. has 55.52% stronger performance while Myomo Inc. has -27.08% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Align Technology Inc. beats Myomo Inc.

Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The companyÂ’s Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases. It also provides Invisalign Express (10 and 5) and Invisalign Lite/i7 treatments for orthodontic cases, non-comprehensive treatment relapse cases, or straightening prior to restorative or cosmetic treatments; Invisalign Go, a solution for general practitioner dentists (GPs) to identify and treat patients with mild malocclusion; SmileDirectClub aligners for minor tooth movement; custom clear aligner retainers used to maintain tooth position and correct minor relapse; and SmartTrack, a custom-engineered material that delivers force for orthodontic tooth movements. The companyÂ’s Scanners and Services segment offers iTero Scanner, a single hardware platform with software options for restorative or orthodontic procedures; and Restorative software for iTero, a software for GPs, prosthodontists, periodontists, and oral surgeons. It also provides Orthodontic software for iTero, a software for orthodontists for digital records storage, orthodontic diagnosis, Invisalign digital impression submission, and for the fabrication of printed models and retainers; CAD/CAM services, such as iTero Models and Dies, OrthoCAD iCast, and OrthoCAD iRecord; and Invisalign outcome simulator, a chair-side and cloud-based application for the iTero scanner, as well as third party scanners and digital scans for Invisalign treatment submission. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Myomo, Inc., a commercial stage medical robotics Company, provides expanded mobility solutions for patients suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis in the United States. The company develops and markets MyoPro, a myoelectric elbow/wrist/hand orthosis that supports an impaired hands and arms of individuals due to a brachial plexus injury, stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, and other upper limb neuromuscular deficits. Myomo, Inc. and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.