Reviewing Align Technology Inc. (ALGN)’s and Its Competitors results

As Medical Appliances & Equipment company, Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83% of Align Technology Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.96% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Align Technology Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.12% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Align Technology Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Align Technology Inc. 0.00% 30.60% 18.50% Industry Average 38.08% 29.28% 12.80%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Align Technology Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Align Technology Inc. N/A 271 70.23 Industry Average 37.85M 99.40M 171.01

Align Technology Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Align Technology Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Align Technology Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Industry Average 1.50 1.47 2.73 2.81

With consensus target price of $306.8, Align Technology Inc. has a potential upside of 9.15%. The potential upside of the peers is 64.70%. The research analysts’ belief based on the results given earlier is that Align Technology Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Align Technology Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Align Technology Inc. 0.88% 11.33% 29.33% 38.04% 13.72% 55.52% Industry Average 7.67% 16.11% 24.20% 36.47% 42.34% 40.50%

For the past year Align Technology Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Align Technology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Align Technology Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 4.60 and has 3.86 Quick Ratio. Align Technology Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Align Technology Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Align Technology Inc. is 112.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.12. Competitively, Align Technology Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.10 which is 10.44% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Align Technology Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Align Technology Inc.’s peers beat Align Technology Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The companyÂ’s Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases. It also provides Invisalign Express (10 and 5) and Invisalign Lite/i7 treatments for orthodontic cases, non-comprehensive treatment relapse cases, or straightening prior to restorative or cosmetic treatments; Invisalign Go, a solution for general practitioner dentists (GPs) to identify and treat patients with mild malocclusion; SmileDirectClub aligners for minor tooth movement; custom clear aligner retainers used to maintain tooth position and correct minor relapse; and SmartTrack, a custom-engineered material that delivers force for orthodontic tooth movements. The companyÂ’s Scanners and Services segment offers iTero Scanner, a single hardware platform with software options for restorative or orthodontic procedures; and Restorative software for iTero, a software for GPs, prosthodontists, periodontists, and oral surgeons. It also provides Orthodontic software for iTero, a software for orthodontists for digital records storage, orthodontic diagnosis, Invisalign digital impression submission, and for the fabrication of printed models and retainers; CAD/CAM services, such as iTero Models and Dies, OrthoCAD iCast, and OrthoCAD iRecord; and Invisalign outcome simulator, a chair-side and cloud-based application for the iTero scanner, as well as third party scanners and digital scans for Invisalign treatment submission. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.