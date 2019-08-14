Reviewing Align Technology Inc. (ALGN)’s and BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM)’s results

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) and BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Align Technology Inc. 273 6.46 N/A 5.16 40.51 BioSig Technologies Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Align Technology Inc. and BioSig Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Align Technology Inc. 0.00% 32.5% 19.7% BioSig Technologies Inc. 0.00% -364.2% -292.4%

Volatility and Risk

Align Technology Inc. has a 1.9 beta, while its volatility is 90.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, BioSig Technologies Inc. is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.79 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Align Technology Inc. are 1.8 and 1.7. Competitively, BioSig Technologies Inc. has 11 and 11 for Current and Quick Ratio. BioSig Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Align Technology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Align Technology Inc. and BioSig Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Align Technology Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 BioSig Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 73.83% for Align Technology Inc. with consensus target price of $307.8.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.5% of Align Technology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.9% of BioSig Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are Align Technology Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, BioSig Technologies Inc. has 10% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Align Technology Inc. -24.02% -23.04% -34.93% -10.2% -40.02% -0.17% BioSig Technologies Inc. -2.59% -19.76% 13.79% 75.67% 31.18% 75.88%

For the past year Align Technology Inc. had bearish trend while BioSig Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Align Technology Inc. beats BioSig Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The companyÂ’s Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases. It also provides Invisalign Express (10 and 5) and Invisalign Lite/i7 treatments for orthodontic cases, non-comprehensive treatment relapse cases, or straightening prior to restorative or cosmetic treatments; Invisalign Go, a solution for general practitioner dentists (GPs) to identify and treat patients with mild malocclusion; SmileDirectClub aligners for minor tooth movement; custom clear aligner retainers used to maintain tooth position and correct minor relapse; and SmartTrack, a custom-engineered material that delivers force for orthodontic tooth movements. The companyÂ’s Scanners and Services segment offers iTero Scanner, a single hardware platform with software options for restorative or orthodontic procedures; and Restorative software for iTero, a software for GPs, prosthodontists, periodontists, and oral surgeons. It also provides Orthodontic software for iTero, a software for orthodontists for digital records storage, orthodontic diagnosis, Invisalign digital impression submission, and for the fabrication of printed models and retainers; CAD/CAM services, such as iTero Models and Dies, OrthoCAD iCast, and OrthoCAD iRecord; and Invisalign outcome simulator, a chair-side and cloud-based application for the iTero scanner, as well as third party scanners and digital scans for Invisalign treatment submission. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary technology platform to minimize noise and artifacts from cardiac recordings during electrophysiology studies and ablation. The company develops includes PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram, and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system, which acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and ablation procedures. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.