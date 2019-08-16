Reviewing Alico Inc. (ALCO)’s and Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)’s results

We are comparing Alico Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) and Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Farm Products companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alico Inc. 29 1.92 N/A 1.89 16.87 Adecoagro S.A. 7 0.87 N/A -0.30 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alico Inc. and Adecoagro S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Alico Inc. and Adecoagro S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alico Inc. 0.00% 9% 3.6% Adecoagro S.A. 0.00% -3.8% -1.7%

Volatility and Risk

Alico Inc. is 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.77. Adecoagro S.A. on the other hand, has 0.58 beta which makes it 42.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Alico Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Adecoagro S.A. are 1.6 and 0.9 respectively. Alico Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Adecoagro S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Alico Inc. and Adecoagro S.A.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alico Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Adecoagro S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Adecoagro S.A. has a consensus target price of $8.5, with potential upside of 40.50%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 29.6% of Alico Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.8% of Adecoagro S.A. are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% are Alico Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alico Inc. 2.9% 7.01% 17.5% 6.33% 1.59% 8.14% Adecoagro S.A. -1.6% -4.93% -1.6% -9.88% -20.68% -3.02%

For the past year Alico Inc. has 8.14% stronger performance while Adecoagro S.A. has -3.02% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Alico Inc. beats Adecoagro S.A.

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Orange Co., Conservation and Environmental Resources, and Other Operations. The Orange Co. segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets; and contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus. The Conservation and Environmental Resources segment is involved in the activities related to cattle grazing, sod, native plant, and animal sales; and leasing, management, and/or conservation of unimproved native pasture land. The Other Operations segment engages in the activities related to rock mining royalties, oil exploration, and other lines of business; and ownership and/or lease of improved farmland. As of September 30, 2016, Alico, Inc. owned approximately 122,000 acres of land located in Alachua, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Lee, Martin, Osceola, and Polk counties of Florida. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in LaBelle, Florida. Alico, Inc. is a subsidiary of 734 Investors, LLC.

Adecoagro S.A., an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company is involved in planting, harvesting, and selling grains, oilseeds, and fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and others; and providing grain warehousing/conditioning, and handling and drying services to third parties. It also engages in planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing rice; and producing and selling fluid milk and other dairy products. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation and processing of sugar and ethanol, as well as cogeneration of electricity from sugarcane bagasse; and identification and acquisition of underdeveloped and undermanaged farmland, and realization of value through the strategic disposition of assets. Further, it is involved in leasing approximately 27,216 hectares of pasture land to cattle farmers in Argentina; and coffee plantation in the Rio de Janeiro farm located in Western Bahia to a third party. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned a total of 246,139 hectares, which comprised 19 farms in Argentina, 11 farms in Brazil, and 1 farm in Uruguay; 3 rice processing facilities in Argentina; 2 dairy facilities with approximately 6,880 milking cows in Argentina; 11 grain and rice conditioning and storage plants in Argentina; and 3 sugar and ethanol mills in Brazil with a sugarcane crushing capacity of 11.2 million tons, as well as had a total of 232 MW of installed cogeneration capacity. Adecoagro S.A. was founded in 2002 and is based in Luxembourg.