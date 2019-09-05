Reviewing Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)’s and The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)’s results

Both Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) and The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alibaba Group Holding Limited 173 0.00 N/A 4.86 35.59 The RealReal Inc. 116 5.06 N/A -11.34 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Alibaba Group Holding Limited and The RealReal Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alibaba Group Holding Limited 0.00% 19.8% 10% The RealReal Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Alibaba Group Holding Limited and The RealReal Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alibaba Group Holding Limited 0 0 11 3.00 The RealReal Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s upside potential is 26.38% at a $224.27 consensus target price. Competitively The RealReal Inc. has a consensus target price of $22, with potential upside of 45.89%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, The RealReal Inc. is looking more favorable than Alibaba Group Holding Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.7% of Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares and 41.5% of The RealReal Inc. shares. Insiders held 48.49% of Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares. Comparatively, 9.77% are The RealReal Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alibaba Group Holding Limited -3.11% -1.11% -8.56% 3.77% -6.34% 26.29% The RealReal Inc. 0.16% -7.53% 0% 0% 0% -15.05%

For the past year Alibaba Group Holding Limited has 26.29% stronger performance while The RealReal Inc. has -15.05% weaker performance.

Summary

Alibaba Group Holding Limited beats The RealReal Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. It operates Taobao Marketplace, a mobile commerce destination; Tmall, a third-party platform for brands and retailers; Rural Taobao program that enables rural residents and businesses to sell agricultural products to urban consumers; Juhuasuan, a sales and marketing platform for flash sales; Alibaba.com, an online wholesale marketplace; Alitrip, an online travel booking platform; 1688.com, an online wholesale marketplace; and AliExpress, a consumer marketplace. The company also provides pay-for-performance and display marketing services through its Alimama marketing technology platform; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time bidding online marketing exchange in China. In addition, it offers cloud computing services, including elastic computing, database, storage and content delivery network, large scale computing, security, and management and application services, as well as big data analytics and a machine learning platform through its Alibaba Cloud Computing platform; Web hosting and domain name registration services; and payment and escrow services, as well as develops and operates mobile Web browsers. The company provides its solutions primarily for businesses. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has strategic collaborations with Driscoll's and Thai Union/Chicken of the Sea to launch their food products to China. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.