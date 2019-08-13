Reviewing Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)’s and RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)’s results

Both Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) and RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) are each other’s competitor in the Specialty Retail Other industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alibaba Group Holding Limited 173 0.00 N/A 4.86 35.59 RumbleON Inc. 5 0.29 N/A -1.77 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alibaba Group Holding Limited 0.00% 19.8% 10% RumbleON Inc. 0.00% -147% -44.9%

Liquidity

Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, RumbleON Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. Alibaba Group Holding Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to RumbleON Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Alibaba Group Holding Limited and RumbleON Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alibaba Group Holding Limited 0 0 11 3.00 RumbleON Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a consensus price target of $223.82, and a 40.49% upside potential. On the other hand, RumbleON Inc.’s potential upside is 115.05% and its consensus price target is $10. Based on the data shown earlier, RumbleON Inc. is looking more favorable than Alibaba Group Holding Limited, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.7% of Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 23.4% of RumbleON Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 48.49% of Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s shares. Comparatively, 18.4% are RumbleON Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alibaba Group Holding Limited -3.11% -1.11% -8.56% 3.77% -6.34% 26.29% RumbleON Inc. 10.14% 5.66% -4.5% -25.04% -21.91% -13.2%

For the past year Alibaba Group Holding Limited has 26.29% stronger performance while RumbleON Inc. has -13.2% weaker performance.

Summary

Alibaba Group Holding Limited beats on 7 of the 9 factors RumbleON Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. It operates Taobao Marketplace, a mobile commerce destination; Tmall, a third-party platform for brands and retailers; Rural Taobao program that enables rural residents and businesses to sell agricultural products to urban consumers; Juhuasuan, a sales and marketing platform for flash sales; Alibaba.com, an online wholesale marketplace; Alitrip, an online travel booking platform; 1688.com, an online wholesale marketplace; and AliExpress, a consumer marketplace. The company also provides pay-for-performance and display marketing services through its Alimama marketing technology platform; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time bidding online marketing exchange in China. In addition, it offers cloud computing services, including elastic computing, database, storage and content delivery network, large scale computing, security, and management and application services, as well as big data analytics and a machine learning platform through its Alibaba Cloud Computing platform; Web hosting and domain name registration services; and payment and escrow services, as well as develops and operates mobile Web browsers. The company provides its solutions primarily for businesses. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has strategic collaborations with Driscoll's and Thai Union/Chicken of the Sea to launch their food products to China. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

RumbleON, Inc., a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.