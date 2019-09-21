Reviewing Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)’s and Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)’s results

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) and Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) compete against each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alibaba Group Holding Limited 173 0.00 N/A 4.86 35.59 Five Below Inc. 125 4.15 N/A 2.73 43.07

Table 1 demonstrates Alibaba Group Holding Limited and Five Below Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Five Below Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Alibaba Group Holding Limited. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Alibaba Group Holding Limited is currently more affordable than Five Below Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Alibaba Group Holding Limited and Five Below Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alibaba Group Holding Limited 0.00% 19.8% 10% Five Below Inc. 0.00% 26.9% 14.7%

Volatility & Risk

Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s volatility measures that it’s 130.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.3 beta. In other hand, Five Below Inc. has beta of 0.64 which is 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alibaba Group Holding Limited. Its rival Five Below Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.1 respectively. Five Below Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alibaba Group Holding Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alibaba Group Holding Limited and Five Below Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alibaba Group Holding Limited 0 0 10 3.00 Five Below Inc. 0 2 7 2.78

The upside potential is 25.53% for Alibaba Group Holding Limited with average price target of $229.1. On the other hand, Five Below Inc.’s potential upside is 7.40% and its average price target is $135.9. Based on the data shown earlier, Alibaba Group Holding Limited is looking more favorable than Five Below Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.7% of Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 99.1% of Five Below Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 48.49% of Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of Five Below Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alibaba Group Holding Limited -3.11% -1.11% -8.56% 3.77% -6.34% 26.29% Five Below Inc. -3.93% -6.38% -17.46% -3.39% 21.12% 14.8%

For the past year Alibaba Group Holding Limited has stronger performance than Five Below Inc.

Summary

Alibaba Group Holding Limited beats Five Below Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. It operates Taobao Marketplace, a mobile commerce destination; Tmall, a third-party platform for brands and retailers; Rural Taobao program that enables rural residents and businesses to sell agricultural products to urban consumers; Juhuasuan, a sales and marketing platform for flash sales; Alibaba.com, an online wholesale marketplace; Alitrip, an online travel booking platform; 1688.com, an online wholesale marketplace; and AliExpress, a consumer marketplace. The company also provides pay-for-performance and display marketing services through its Alimama marketing technology platform; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time bidding online marketing exchange in China. In addition, it offers cloud computing services, including elastic computing, database, storage and content delivery network, large scale computing, security, and management and application services, as well as big data analytics and a machine learning platform through its Alibaba Cloud Computing platform; Web hosting and domain name registration services; and payment and escrow services, as well as develops and operates mobile Web browsers. The company provides its solutions primarily for businesses. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has strategic collaborations with Driscoll's and Thai Union/Chicken of the Sea to launch their food products to China. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, pillows, candles, incense, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customerÂ’s room and locker. The company also provides sport balls; team sports merchandise and fitness accessories, such as hand weights, jump ropes, and gym balls; games, including name brand board games, puzzles, toys, and plush items; and pool, beach and outdoor toys, games, and accessories. In addition, it offers accessories, such as cases, chargers, headphones, and other related items for PCs, cell phones, and tablet computers; books, video games, and DVDs; craft activity kits; arts and crafts supplies that consist of crayons, markers, and stickers; and trend-right items for school comprising backpacks, fashion notebooks and journals, novelty pens and pencils, and everyday name brand items. Further, the company provides party goods, gag gifts, decorations, and greeting cards, as well as every day and special occasion merchandise products; assortment of classic and novelty candy bars, movie-size box candy, and gum and snack food; chilled drinks through coolers; and seasonally-specific items used to celebrate and decorate for events, such as Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and St. PatrickÂ’s Day. It primarily serves teen and pre-teen customers. As of May 5, 2017, it operated 555 stores in 32 states. The company was formerly known as Cheap Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Five Below, Inc. in August 2002. Five Below, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.