Reviewing Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)’s and Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH)’s results

As Specialty Retail Other companies, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) and Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alibaba Group Holding Limited 173 0.00 N/A 4.86 35.59 Farfetch Limited 22 4.80 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alibaba Group Holding Limited and Farfetch Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Alibaba Group Holding Limited and Farfetch Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alibaba Group Holding Limited 0.00% 19.8% 10% Farfetch Limited 0.00% -22.7% -18%

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alibaba Group Holding Limited. Its rival Farfetch Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 4.2 respectively. Farfetch Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alibaba Group Holding Limited.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Alibaba Group Holding Limited and Farfetch Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alibaba Group Holding Limited 0 0 11 3.00 Farfetch Limited 0 0 4 3.00

Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s upside potential currently stands at 28.45% and an $224.27 average price target. Farfetch Limited on the other hand boasts of a $31.75 average price target and a 182.22% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Farfetch Limited appears more favorable than Alibaba Group Holding Limited, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.7% of Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.9% of Farfetch Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 48.49% of Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alibaba Group Holding Limited -3.11% -1.11% -8.56% 3.77% -6.34% 26.29% Farfetch Limited -8.34% -0.74% -18.95% 2.24% 0% 13.5%

For the past year Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Farfetch Limited.

Summary

Alibaba Group Holding Limited beats on 6 of the 9 factors Farfetch Limited.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. It operates Taobao Marketplace, a mobile commerce destination; Tmall, a third-party platform for brands and retailers; Rural Taobao program that enables rural residents and businesses to sell agricultural products to urban consumers; Juhuasuan, a sales and marketing platform for flash sales; Alibaba.com, an online wholesale marketplace; Alitrip, an online travel booking platform; 1688.com, an online wholesale marketplace; and AliExpress, a consumer marketplace. The company also provides pay-for-performance and display marketing services through its Alimama marketing technology platform; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time bidding online marketing exchange in China. In addition, it offers cloud computing services, including elastic computing, database, storage and content delivery network, large scale computing, security, and management and application services, as well as big data analytics and a machine learning platform through its Alibaba Cloud Computing platform; Web hosting and domain name registration services; and payment and escrow services, as well as develops and operates mobile Web browsers. The company provides its solutions primarily for businesses. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has strategic collaborations with Driscoll's and Thai Union/Chicken of the Sea to launch their food products to China. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.