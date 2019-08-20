Reviewing Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)’s and eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)’s results

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) and eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) compete against each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alibaba Group Holding Limited 173 0.00 N/A 4.86 35.59 eBay Inc. 38 3.10 N/A 2.09 19.74

Table 1 highlights Alibaba Group Holding Limited and eBay Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. eBay Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Alibaba Group Holding Limited. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than eBay Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alibaba Group Holding Limited 0.00% 19.8% 10% eBay Inc. 0.00% 42.6% 10.7%

Volatility & Risk

Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 2.3 beta, while its volatility is 130.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. eBay Inc.’s 38.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.38 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alibaba Group Holding Limited is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival eBay Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Alibaba Group Holding Limited and eBay Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alibaba Group Holding Limited 0 0 11 3.00 eBay Inc. 0 4 10 2.71

The consensus price target of Alibaba Group Holding Limited is $224.27, with potential upside of 26.66%. Meanwhile, eBay Inc.’s consensus price target is $43.64, while its potential upside is 8.69%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Alibaba Group Holding Limited is looking more favorable than eBay Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.7% of Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares and 92.8% of eBay Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 48.49% of Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s shares. Competitively, 0.3% are eBay Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alibaba Group Holding Limited -3.11% -1.11% -8.56% 3.77% -6.34% 26.29% eBay Inc. 0.39% 3.26% 8.97% 20.86% 22.33% 46.74%

For the past year Alibaba Group Holding Limited was less bullish than eBay Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Alibaba Group Holding Limited beats eBay Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. It operates Taobao Marketplace, a mobile commerce destination; Tmall, a third-party platform for brands and retailers; Rural Taobao program that enables rural residents and businesses to sell agricultural products to urban consumers; Juhuasuan, a sales and marketing platform for flash sales; Alibaba.com, an online wholesale marketplace; Alitrip, an online travel booking platform; 1688.com, an online wholesale marketplace; and AliExpress, a consumer marketplace. The company also provides pay-for-performance and display marketing services through its Alimama marketing technology platform; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time bidding online marketing exchange in China. In addition, it offers cloud computing services, including elastic computing, database, storage and content delivery network, large scale computing, security, and management and application services, as well as big data analytics and a machine learning platform through its Alibaba Cloud Computing platform; Web hosting and domain name registration services; and payment and escrow services, as well as develops and operates mobile Web browsers. The company provides its solutions primarily for businesses. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has strategic collaborations with Driscoll's and Thai Union/Chicken of the Sea to launch their food products to China. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

eBay Inc. operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The companyÂ’s Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and Ticketbis platforms that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets. Its Classifieds platforms include a collection of brands, such as mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others, which offer online classifieds to enable people find whatever they are looking for in their local communities. The companyÂ’s platforms enable users to find, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks. eBay Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.