Reviewing Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN)’s and Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:SKYS)’s results

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) and Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:SKYS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Diversified Utilities. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. 11 3.71 N/A 0.15 75.79 Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. 1 0.40 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) and Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:SKYS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. 0.00% -25.3% -5.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.99% of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. shares and 24.8% of Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. shares. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 0.62%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. 2.04% 0.52% 6.57% 11.63% 17.55% 14.63% Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. -0.83% -15.03% 10.12% 8.39% -48.76% 16.96%

For the past year Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has weaker performance than Sky Solar Holdings Ltd.

Summary

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Sky Solar Holdings Ltd.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of utility assets in North America. The company generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities. It owns or has interests in hydroelectric facilities with a combined generating capacity of approximately 120 megawatts (MW); wind powered generating facilities with a combined generating capacity of 1,050 MW; and solar energy facilities with a combined generating capacity of 40 MW, as well as interests in thermal energy facilities with a combined generating capacity of 335 MW. The company also owns and operates a portfolio of regulated electricity, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems. It serves approximately 262,500 electric connections; 337,000 natural gas connections; and 182,500 regulated water distribution and wastewater collection connections in the states of California, New Hampshire, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Arizona, Arkansas, Montana, and Texas. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.