Reviewing Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN)’s and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s results

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 124 5.13 N/A 5.49 20.63 Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5% Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4 and 3.6 respectively. Its competitor Replimune Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.3 and its Quick Ratio is 14.3. Replimune Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $155, and a 50.51% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Replimune Group Inc. is $20, which is potential 53.85% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Replimune Group Inc. looks more robust than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Replimune Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.8% and 90.9% respectively. About 0.3% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 12.1% of Replimune Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36% Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Replimune Group Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Replimune Group Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.