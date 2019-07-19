Reviewing Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN)’s and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)’s results

We are comparing Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 126 6.37 N/A 1.40 91.79 Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.64 N/A -3.83 0.00

Demonstrates Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 3% Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% -580% -36.2%

Volatility & Risk

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 53.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.53 beta. Recro Pharma Inc.’s 110.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the -0.1 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 3.9. Meanwhile, Recro Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 32.10% and an $162.83 consensus price target. Competitively Recro Pharma Inc. has a consensus price target of $8.5, with potential downside of -14.74%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Recro Pharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.9% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.9% of Recro Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Recro Pharma Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.92% -6.6% 2.58% 4.03% 4.53% 31.89% Recro Pharma Inc. 5.5% 12.04% 9.94% 27.89% -15.54% 32.39%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Recro Pharma Inc.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Recro Pharma Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.