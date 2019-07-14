Reviewing Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN)’s and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM)’s results

Since Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 126 6.24 N/A 1.40 91.79 Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 49.69 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 3% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 34.77% and an $162.83 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc are owned by institutional investors at 96.9% and 46.35% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Realm Therapeutics Plc has 31.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.92% -6.6% 2.58% 4.03% 4.53% 31.89% Realm Therapeutics Plc -1.98% -18.17% 46.67% 5.26% 0% 78.38%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.