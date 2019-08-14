Reviewing Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN)’s and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)’s results

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 127 5.37 N/A 5.49 20.63 Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.38 N/A -3.98 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5% Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125%

Risk and Volatility

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.65 beta. Pulmatrix Inc. has a 1.33 beta and it is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.6 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Pulmatrix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 49.56% for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $161.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.8% and 19.6%. Insiders owned 0.3% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36% Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Pulmatrix Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.