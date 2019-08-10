Reviewing Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN)’s and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 127 5.64 N/A 5.49 20.63 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 23.96 N/A -1.29 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

A beta of 1.65 shows that Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.87 which is 87.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 3.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.8% and 11.6%. About 0.3% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 18.4% are Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 16.36% stronger performance while Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has -16.85% weaker performance.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.