Reviewing Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN)’s and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 127 5.68 N/A 1.40 91.79 OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.54 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 3% OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -71.5% -66.8%

Volatility and Risk

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 53.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.53 beta. Competitively, OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s 15.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.9 and 3.4 respectively. Its competitor OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.4 and its Quick Ratio is 5.4. OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 43.26% upside potential and an average price target of $163.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.9% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 13.4% of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. 0.2% are Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 8.89% of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.92% -6.6% 2.58% 4.03% 4.53% 31.89% OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. -6.09% 13.42% 16.96% -37.26% -36.07% 52.33%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of ocular disease. Its lead clinical program is topical Squalamine, a small molecule anti-angiogenic drug, which could provide a non-invasive therapy to enhance vision outcomes. The company is evaluating Squalamine, which completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal diseases, including wet-AMD, proliferative diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion. Its preclinical pipeline of sustained release programs include sustained release formulations of small molecule and protein therapeutics for the treatment of ocular diseases, such as glaucoma, steroid induced glaucoma, ocular allergy, and retinal disease. OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.