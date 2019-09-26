Reviewing Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN)’s and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)’s results

Both Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 123 5.00 N/A 5.49 20.63 Morphic Holding Inc. 21 35.80 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.6 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Morphic Holding Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Morphic Holding Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $155, while its potential upside is 54.38%. Competitively the consensus target price of Morphic Holding Inc. is $32, which is potential 70.85% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Morphic Holding Inc. looks more robust than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.8% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares. 0.3% are Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Morphic Holding Inc. has 26.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Morphic Holding Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Morphic Holding Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.