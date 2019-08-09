Reviewing Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN)’s and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)’s results

Both Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 127 5.63 N/A 5.49 20.63 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1107.05 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6%

Risk & Volatility

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.65 beta. From a competition point of view, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has a 1.73 beta which is 73.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.6. Competitively, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.8 and has 12.8 Quick Ratio. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $163.33, with potential upside of 48.83%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.8% and 25.8%. About 0.3% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.