Reviewing Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN)’s and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s results

Both Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 125 5.15 N/A 5.49 20.63 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 15.65 N/A -6.84 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Volatility and Risk

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.65 and its 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.2 beta.

Liquidity

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. On the competitive side is, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company which has a 8.7 Current Ratio and a 8.5 Quick Ratio. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 1 3.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 53.38% and an $163.2 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is $20, which is potential 94.93% upside. The results provided earlier shows that La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company appears more favorable than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are owned by institutional investors at 98.8% and 88.8% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has 5.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company had bearish trend.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on 6 of the 9 factors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.