Reviewing Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN)’s and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s results

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 108 0.59 223.55M 5.49 20.63 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 58.51M -1.37 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 207,740,916.27% 14% 9.5% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,683,117,210.12% -336.6% -122.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.65 beta means Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 65.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.75 beta is the reason why it is 75.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4 and 3.6. Competitively, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $153.2, and a 56.73% upside potential. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $4 average target price and a 122.22% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.8% and 62%. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 16.36% stronger performance while EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.46% weaker performance.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.